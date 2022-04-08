Democratic Republic of Congo has officially joined the East African Community as the seventh member of the block.

During a ceremony held in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, President, Felix Tshisekedi on behalf of his country signed the Treaty of Accession to the EAC cementing their Admission to East African Community.

“Our admission to EAC will not only help our country economically but will also strengthen our peace and security within DRC and the region,”Tshisekedi said.

The East African Community chairman, who is also Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta described the official admission of DRC as a great milestone.

“Inclusion of #DRC into the community will put EAC in a better position to combine resources to develop the much -needed infrastructure especially the main transit corridors running from East to West,” Kenyatta noted.

He added that the admission of DRC into the EAC opens the door of opportunities for deeper integration of the community.

New map

At the function, the new East African map with seven countries was unveiled.

From today, the official East African map for use will have Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, and South Sudan.