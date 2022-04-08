President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame on Friday met on the sidelines of signing of the Treaty of Accession of DRC in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

“I met with H.E Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda shortly before we both witnessed the signing of the Treaty of Accession by the Democratic Republic of Congo to EAC at State House, Nairobi,”Museveni tweeted.

The Friday meeting was the first since February 2020 at the Katuna border as part of the talks that were aimed at solving the border impasse between the two countries.

The talks had been brokered by Angola’s president, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.