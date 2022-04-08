Construction on the Iganga Freedom Square is to stop with immediate effect. The order was made by David Wamai, the executive director of National Physical Planning Board.

Wamai directed the Iganga municipal Council town clerk to halt developments on Iganga freedom square open space.

In a letter dated April 4th, 2022, Wamai directed the Iganga municipal council to halt development at Iganga open space commonly known as freedom square until further notice.

The directive follows new investigations by the ministry of lands together with national physical planning officials.

The investigations were as a result of a letter written by the Iganga central division speaker Paul Muwereza accusing the town clerk Hussein Kato of grabbing a public space popularly known as Freedom Square.

Muwereza accused the senior town clerk Kato of selling eight to ten plots of land of Freedom Square to rich developers in Iganga.

Muwereza claimed the developers parted with between 20 to 25 million shillings to purchase the plots where they intend to construct permanent structures.

He further alleged that Kato issued a December 10, 2021 eviction notice to residents and owners of temporary kiosks in Freedom Square that claimed market vendors affected by the redevelopment of Iganga Central Market were to be relocated.

Muwereza charged that Kato did not have such authority because, “The municipal authority has neither a valid resolution of the council for approval of the change of user of the said land. Nor submitted a proposal for change of user to the board for approval as required by law.”

He therefore called upon the construction on the land to cease immediately, “In the view of the above, the intended development constitutes an offence under the Physical Planning Act and such any development in respect of which an offence is committed is Null and void and the development should be discontinued.”

The copy of the letter from the director national physical planning has been copied to the area Resident District Commissioner and the district police commander requested to ensure that all construction works on the said site are stopped immediately.