President Museveni has said following the official admission of Democratic Republic of Congo to East African community, the regional block is now a giant.

On Friday, President, Felix Tshisekedi on behalf of his country signed the Treaty of Accession to the EAC cementing their Admission to East African Community at a function held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

By signing the treaty, DRC completed the process that it started in 2018 by applying to join the East African Community.

Speaking during the ceremony , President Museveni said the East African Community is now a giant and the bargaining power has greatly increased.

“Fortunately, things are much easier for us here because of brotherhood. The people we are trying to unite are similar. I can go to Bunia in DRC and address a public meeting in my local language,”Museveni said.

“Above all, we have what Europe doesn’t have, the common language of Kiswahili.In Europe you saw the problem they had over which language to use, whether English, French or German. We don’t have that problem here.”

He noted that since the countries have the same dialect, Rwandan President Paul Kagame can go to eastern DRC and speak Kinyarwanda, whereas Keya’s Uhuru Kenyatta can come to Uganda and speak in Luo dialect and people understand him very well since the languages are interrelated.

Museveni however warned that East African Community will only be successful if there is integration, especially via markets and “strategic security”.

“Integrating markets gives us prosperity which is the basis of development and the reason this EAC should be useful. With the bigger market we have a bigger stake during bargaining with other regional blocks,” he said.

DRC President, Felix Tshisekdi said the admission of DRC to the regional block is a key milestone

“Our admission to EAC will not only help our country economically but will also strengthen our peace and security within DRC and the region,”Tshisekedi said.

The admission of DRC means East Africa now has seven countries.