Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has called upon government to diversify the economy of Karamoja in order to curb the insecurity in the region.

Addressing journalists in the UPC weekly presser on Thursday, party spokesperson Sharon Oyat Arach said that Karamoja’s over reliance on pastoralism has played a part in intensifying insecurity in the region.

“We call upon the government to carry out more research that can lead to a diversified economy within the Karamoja Sub region. We believe that the current insecurity in the region is the over-reliance on pastoralism,” Arach said.

The UPC party mouthpiece gave an example of the Ankole region, saying that their pastoral economy is moving hand in hand with growing of both food and cash crops, reducing the negative impact over reliance on one activity can bring.

“UPC has been keenly following socio-economic challenges in Karamoja Sub region due to cattle rustlers, which have registered loss of lives and cattle, it is unfortunate,” she added.

The remarks come at a time when insecurity is taking centre stage in the Karamoja region.

At least 251 suspected cattle rustlers were killed last year in the Karamoja sub-region by a joint force of police and the army, this is according to security forces. Most deaths have been attributed to forceful disarmament operations.

The UPC spokesperson said that government should seek to constantly liaise with neighbours and put in place a joint measures that should include regular patrols and having a special force trained to deal with cattle rustling along the borderline.