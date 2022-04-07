The Ugandan Joint Security delegation led by the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Moroto, Wopuwa George William on Thursday received two guns from the Turkana County government in Kenya.

The two guns were used by yet to be identified armed Turkana and Matheniko criminal elements to kill three Ugandan geologists and two UPDF soldiers in Kubebe area, Lotisan Sub-County in Moroto District on March 21, 2022.

On Thursday, the Moroto RDC confirmed that the two guns had been received from Kenyan authorities and called for strengthening of security cooperation between Uganda and Kenya in pursuit of regional peace and security.

“We should emulate and implement the bilateral relations in place as has always been demonstrated by the Heads of State for both Uganda and Kenya,” Wopuwa noted.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for Loima Constituency in Kenya, Jeremiya Ekamais Lomekuri apologized to the government of Uganda for the lives lost due to criminality.

He noted that issues of security are very sensitive especially at cross border points and called for technical and operational interventions to enable the peaceful co-existence of both communities.

The UPDF 3rd Division Commander Brig Gen Joespeh Balikuddembe requested for more interventions from the Kenyan officials.

“You must work tirelessly, arrest the perpetrators of criminality and charge them in courts of law,” he stressed.

He mentioned that the existing bilateral relations only allow cross border grazing once the pastoralists are unarmed and non-violent. He called for absolute measures to stop the re-arming of criminals.

Meanwhile, the Deputy County Commissioner for Loima, Mr Tirop Timothy pledged total commitment towards the hunt for the prime suspects who actively participate in the murder of innocent persons in Uganda during cattle raids.

“Our heads are in this corridor to dig out and arrest these criminals who are still at large. We shall cooperate and coordinate for this noble course,” reaffirmed Tirop.