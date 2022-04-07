President Museveni is expected in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi where he will meet with other regional leaders to discuss a number of issues.

Other leaders that will join the meeting include Félix Tshisekedi (DRC), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya) and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.

Whereas the agenda of the meeting is not yet known, the Nile Post has learnt that the issue of the security of the region, especially the Democratic Republic of Congo will be key.

The meeting comes a few days after the DRC was officially admitted to the East Africa Community and each of the countries to participate in the meeting has a number of interests in the newest members to the block.

The security of the newest member is therefore the concern of everyone in the region.

Uganda is specifically the happiest with DRC joining the East African Community as the country seeks to widen market for its surplus goods.

President Museveni recently made a case for DRC joining the East Africa that he said will widen the market for goods by adding another 80 million persons to make the East African Community a home to over 300 million people.

However, despite the addition of DRC to EAC, there is still the problem of security, especially in Eastern DRC that needs to be dealt with.

For example, at the moment, there is ongoing fighting between the Congolese FADRC forces and the M23 rebel group near the Ugandan border.

Whereas the rebel group had declared a unilateral ceasefire, last week, yesterday, clashes with the Congolese army resumed.

Fighting is said to have resumed in Runyoni, Kinyamahura, Kanombe and Jomba in Rutshuru territory in the volatile North Province.

The meeting by regional leaders in Nairobi tomorrow will therefore discuss the issue of the M23 rebel group.