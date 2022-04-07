The East African Community national early warning center has been opened at the Internal Security Organization (ISO) headquarters in Kampala.

Speaking at the opening on Thursday, the Assistant Commissioner Economic Affairs in the Ministry of EAC Affairs , Annet Kenganzi who represented the Permanent Secretary, Edith Mwanje said the establishment and operationalization of the center is a directive by the EAC council of ministers in line with the treaty establishing the East African Community.

She revealed that the same council meeting directed partner states to establish national early warning centers and provide them with human and financial resources.

According to Mwanje the center in context of peace and security is an organized structure responsible for data collection, analysis and is mandated to collaborate with other agencies and other relevant national and international organizations, research centers to generate information which can be used to advise on peace and security issues.

“The establishment and operationalization of the national early warning center as directed by council is a great intervention that will help in early notification of danger, potential harm or risk, an institution that will detect and prevent threats from getting real,” she said.

She noted that the early warning center will be handling threats like cross border crimes, terrorism, violent extremism and radicalization, proliferation of small arms, drug and human trafficking, money laundering, cyber-crime, motor vehicle theft, cattle rustling, natural disasters, religious tensions and genocides.

The Permanent Secretary applauded office of the President and Internal Security Organization (ISO) for remarkable appreciation of a national early warning center and offering to host it.

She two considerations were made in favor of ISO to host the centre because of its elaborate organizational structure which escalates up to grassroot level and its singular interest in the EAC peace and security initiatives and activities.

“I am confident that the national early warning center in Uganda, under your stewardship dear Director General will run smoothly and the Ministry of Finance is already aware of this undertaking and as such resources should be availed to support the center.”

The team from the Ministry Of East African Community Affairs delivered several IT equipment to be used by the staff in the center’s situation room based at ISO headquarters.

The function was attended by the representatives from the Internal Security Organization (ISO) led by Lt Col Patrice Ajuku who represented the Director General Col Charles Oluka and officials from the Ministry of East African Community Affairs.