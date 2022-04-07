The Director Crime Intelligence AIGP Brig Christopher Damulira together with the Kampala Metropolitan Police commander, SCP Stephen Tanui have held a meeting with the leaders of taxi industry under their umbrella body the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation (UTOF) .

The meeting held at the Police headquarters in Naguru was called to listen to the various security and other challenges affecting the taxi industry in order to find solution.

During the meeting, the UTOF chairman, Rashid Ssekindi highlighted a number of challenges including illegal stages, criminals hiding in the taxi industry and operators of illegal routes among others that he said need to be dealt with.

He appealed to the police leadership to work together with the taxi leaders to address the challenges raised.

In response, Brig Ddamulira applauded the taxi leadership for bringing together the operators in the taxi business.

He noted that this had made it easy for security forces and government in general to work towards improving service delivery.

The Crime Intelligence director however appealed to the taxi leadership to work closely with security forces to ensure that all kinds of crimes happening in the taxi industry are eliminated.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police commander, SCP Tanui acknowledged that UTOF had been able to address conflicts on stages which have contributed to a peaceful environment in the city.

He urged them to continue with this good job.

The meeting was also attended by Regional Police Commanders from Kampala Metropolitan Area, as well as selected Divisional Police Commanders, Crime intelligence officers , CID, Community Liaison officers and the entire executive of UTOF.