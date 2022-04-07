The National Unity Platform(NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has lashed out at European countries for allegedly keeping president Museveni in power, adding that world leaders who tolerate dictators and treat them as legitimate partners are complicit in their crime.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks as he delivered a speech about human rights in Uganda at the Geneva Human Rights Convention 2022 in Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyagulanyi told the summit that Ugandans are living in fear, great pain and have been treated as animals for the last 36 years since Gen Museveni captured power.

“But despite all these, the western world continues to tolerate and enable Gen Museveni because he is considered a useful dictator, good for regional security and national ability,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyagulanyi has asked the European countries to stand on the right side of history by stopping funding the government of President Museveni because it is illegitimate and has caused unending suffering to the people of Uganda.

“We call upon world leaders to stop shaking Gen Museveni’s blood stained hands through funding and cooperation. We call upon governments and organisations all over the world to impose sanctions on him and people that he uses to torture and kill innocent citizens,” he stated.

Kyagulanyi explained that Museveni treats political opponents as enemies and uses the military to suppress, arrest, torture and kill their supporters and all those who disagree with him.

“I never intended to get into politics neither did I pay much attention to the political space until my personal consciousness was awakened rudely by my personal humiliation at the hands of the security operatives. I am here to tell the world with clarity that Gen Museveni is not the leader you think he is. He is a threat to the people of Uganda and yet he is a threat to the entire region,” he said.