Uganda is set to witness entry into a new frontier of art exhibition on Thursday with the Kipya Ki? showcase. The online multiplayer exhibition will be held at New Art City: kipyaki.newart.city

Kipya Ki? Is an exhibition curated by two emerging curators Trevor Mukholi (Uganda) & Ibrahim Azab (UK) as part of the collaborative project run by FOTEA , the organiser of the Uganda Press Photo Award, and FORMAT Festival, International Photography festival, bringing together emerging and established photographic talent within East Africa and the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with the restrictions imposed by the outbreak of Covid, Kipya Ki? will be a partly digital exhibition. Anyone from around the world can dip into the exhibition from April 7, 4PM BST / 6PM EAT.

The artists worked with digital and physical processes through mediums such as photography, sculpture, CGI, moving image and sound. The artists in Kipya Ki? experiment through intervening, changing and altering used and new image material. This exhibition is a showcase of the work these exciting experiments have produced.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least ten artists have come together for the Kipya Ki? exhibition. The exhibiting artists include: Maria Ahmed (UK), Tom Faber (UK), Brook Getachew (Ethiopia), Canon Griffin (Uganda), Felicity Hammond (UK), Carol Kagezi (Uganda), Sherie Margaret Ngigi (Kenya), Duncan Poulton (UK), Elise Wootten (UK) and Lidiya Zelke (Ethiopia).

However, unlike most art exhibitions that end with milling guests staring at the work, Kipya Ki wants audience involvement and participation. This is why there will be a panel discussion audiences can register for to take place on April 10 via Zoom. Registration is at https://bit.ly/KipyaKiDiscussions

The panel discussions will take place as below.

Sunday April 10 via Zoom

2-4PM BST / 4-6PM EAT

Departure

2-3PM BST / 4-5PM EAT

Panel discussion between Artists Maria Ahmed, Canon Rumanzi, Lidiya Zelke and Tom Faber, led by Ibrahim Azab.

Approaches and Perspectives

3-4PM BST / 5-6PM EAT

Panel Discussion between artists Felicity Hammond, Brook Getachew and Margaret Ngigi, led by Trevor Mukholi.