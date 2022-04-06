The ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities has launched an Easter domestic tourism campaign to encourage Ugandans to explore the various holiday destinations in the country during the forthcoming Easter holiday.

Dubbed “DTF Easter 2022”, the campaign was launched by the state minister for Tourism Martin Bahinduka Mugarra at the Uganda Media Centre.

The state minister said that his docket will execute the campaign in partnership with a number of established domestic tourism players who have designed Easter packages that are tailor made for locals.

“We are launching the Easter holiday getaway packages that will be used during the Easter holiday period for Ugandans to go and recharge in various destinations across the country,” Bahinduka said.

He said that the ministry has researched and identified different destinations which are the major domestic holiday destinations for Ugandans.

“In each of these destinations, we have also identified some moderately priced lodges and hotels that the public can take advantage of for great Easter packages using the ‘DTF Easter 2022’ promo code”.

The minister asked Ugandans to look out for participating hotels and domestic airlines like Aero link Uganda and Bar Aviation which he said that will offer preferential flight rates to Ugandans, ranging from USD 250 fro return tickets to some of the major national parks.

The campaign according to the minister will run from April 10 to 22, 2022.

Participating hotels and lodges include;

Kabale

Lake-Bunyonyi, Kabale Safari Club, Keije Lodge, Birdnest Lodge, Villagio Eco Lodge, Tuzza, and Little Ritz.

Ssesse Island– Kalangala

Brovad Sands Lodge, Ssese Leisure Beach Hotel, Victoria Forest Resort, and Pelican Beach Resort Hotel.

Jinja City

Nile Bridge Cottages, Lemala Wild Waters Lodge, Bunjee Uganda, Ziplining Mabira, Rain Forest Lodge, Mabira, and Kingfisher Lodge, Jinja.

Mbale – Kapchorwa

Sipi falls, Sipi Valley Resort, Rafiki lodge, Sipi River Lodge, Noah’s Ark lodge, Endiro Café Sipi, Home of friends, Kapchorwa, and Kapkwai Mt. Elgon Bandas.

Fort Portal, Kibale, Semuliki

Rwatera Safari Lodge, Home Bliss Lodge, Nyaika Hotel, Mountains of the moon, Chimpundu lodge, and Rwenzori Travellers Inn.

Queen Elizabeth, Kasese, Rwenzori Mountains

Equator Snow Lodge, Rwenzori, Equator Voyager Lodge, WildTrack Overlanders Camp, Simba Safari lodge, Njovu Lodge, Kikorongo Safari lodge, Ihamba Lodge, Mweya UWA Bandas, Kazinga Channel Resort Hotel, Twin Lakes Safari Lodge, The Observatory and Cloud Nine Homestays.

Bwindi, Kihihi, Kanungu, Ishasha sector

MASINDI, HOIMA, MURCHISON FALLS & PAKWACH

Ikorom Safari Lodge, Vilakazi Safari lodge, Tilenga Safari lodge, Red Chilli lodge, Kabalega Resort Hotel, Masindi, Kabalega Resort Hotel, Hoima, Mika Resort, Hoima, Kikonko Lodge, Bugoma Jungle lodge, Sambiya River Lodge.

Kampala, Mukono, Entebbe, Mpigi

Speke Resort Munyonyo, Nature’s Green Resort, UWEC Bandas, Ngamba Chimpanzee Island Sanctuary, Shirland Hotel, Bwebajja, and Kisubi Cottages.