Lady Winnie Amoo Alison, the ex – wife to the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah wants government to open her ex-husbands body for public viewing.

In a Facebook post on her known account, Amoo wondered why no one has been allowed to catch a glimpse of the body the former speaker ever since the casket landed in the country.

“What is a wake or vigil without viewing?” the ex-wife asked.

On Tuesday, the body of Oulanyah was wheeled into the Parliament premises at 0900hrs amidst a guard of honour from Members of Parliament (MPs) who were donning bowties, a signature fashion he was associated with.

On the floor of parliament, Bukomansimbi North MP Christine Nandagire asked the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to allow them to view the body of the former speaker but her request was denied.

Among told the House that she had already viewed the body on their behalf and even dressed him in the parliament attire, therefore seeing no need of the MPs to also view the body.

The speaker’s remarks attracted mixed reactions on social media, with several wondering why she (Among) is the only one with the privilege of viewing the body.

The ex – wife, Amoo, asked if it is a crime for other MPs to also view the body.

“Still not right. No one has seen him since he ‘so called’ landed,” Amoo said.

Amoo officially divorced with Oulanyah in October 2016 after both parties agreed before court that their marriage was “irredeemable”. Soon after the divorce, Amoo got married to a one Derek Allison, an American national.

Oulanyah’s body was on Wednesday taken to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for a state funeral service where President Museveni was the chief mourner although it was still not opened for viewing.

The body will be airlifted to Omoro district where the late speaker will be laid to rest on April 8.