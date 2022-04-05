The Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Alupo has urged the Ministry of Health to speed up construction of the Omoro District Cancer Institute in honour of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Alupo said that Oulanyah was keen on the construction of a cancer institute in Omoro district and it is just honourable that his wish is granted even in his death.

The Vice President made these remarks while moving a motion to honour the deceased speaker at Parliament on Tuesday.

“He was instrumental in the construction of a cancer institute in Omoro District. I urge the Ministry of Health to ensure that the cancer institute is completed in honour of Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah,” Alupo said.

Alupo eulogised Oulanyah as a dedicated speaker who served Uganda and Parliament with devotion and enthusiasm.

“His (Oulanyah’s) leadership greatly contributed to strengthening of adherence to the rule of law, Parliamentary practice, political tolerance, the spirit of humanity “Ubuntu” and encouraged cohesion amongst different shades of opinion,” Alupo said.

The official mourning of the late Oulanyah has hit the fifth day with the deceased being moved from his house to the House on Tuesday morning.

Oulanyah’s body was wheeled into the Parliament premises at 9:00am amidst a guard of honour from Members of Parliament who were donning bowties, a signature fashion he was associated with.

The MPs also carried balloons in Uganda flag colours to signify hope as the hearse carrying the remains of Oulanyah made its way to the premises the deceased used to cruise into.

Oulanyah’s body was taken into the Parliament foyer with the brass band doing justice on the hymns of hope, the songs of eternal freedom, the tunes of heavenly glory.

His body will spend the night at Parliament and on Wednesday, it will be taken Kololo ceremonial grounds.