The territorial police in Kampala Metropolitan (KPM) South and Nansana Division have arrested a notorious gang leader behind a wave of crimes in Nansana Division.

Identified as Lubowa Geoffrey alias Jeff, the suspect is said to have previously been involved in robberies, sexual assault against women, burglaries, and smash-and-grab attacks in Nansana.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, Jeff has been committing the crimes with his other accomplices including; Bate, Paddy and Kevin who are also on police’s wanted list.

“The suspect and others still at large, on March 11, 2022, while armed with pangas attacked Turinawe Robert, a businessman dealing in gas, while heading home with his daughter, Sarah Nuwasiime, and robbed from them cash, Shs7.5 million and 3 smart phones,” Enanga said.

He added, “They also vandalised his vehicle, before getting away on two bodaboda motorcycles.”

Enanga further revealed that the suspect has been a notorious bouncer, who was arrested in 2017 – 2018 in the women murders, in Nansana and Entebbe.

In 2020, he was also arrested for assaulting a police officer, who had gone to arrest him, for burglary and theft. He is also a former convict, released 5 months ago.

After tracking him down, police arrested Jeff on March 31, at Ochieng Ward in Nansana and upon search, found him with two common flack jackets used in robberies, two black T-shits labeled security, house breaking implements and opium.

According to the police spokesperson, the arrest of the notorious suspect shows police is a step closer to ridding Nansana Division of such criminals.

Enanga further urged the victims to help police with more information that could help in tracking down the other gang members

“As we intensify our efforts, in dismantling this destructive gang, we call upon victims who could have been mugged, attacked, robbed and raped or victimized to share details, with the police at Nansana Division.” he urged.

Following the development, the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has hailed the team at KMP South and Nansana Division, and instructed them to track down the other gang members.