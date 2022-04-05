Clothing and fashion are some of the ways through which human beings express themselves, and this was very much the case at the just-concluded 10th anniversary of the Blankets and Wine.

After close to two years of no physical events, attendees flocked Lugogo Cricket Oval for the open picnic and live music experience in an array of design, colour and glamour.

Ankara outfits highlighted the day with both men and women embracing these in unique, casual, and fashionable ways that expressed everyone’s individual sense of style.

Sunglasses, hats, shorts and rompers were on full display given the beautiful sunny weather

as celebrities and socialites stepped up to the plate.

Former HB Toxic singer, actress and singer, Hellen Lukoma, made an appearance in a double high sleet brown back revealing jumpsuit on top of her colorful hair which turned necks.

This look is a hard to forget type that caught everyone’s attention at the event.

Tracy Nkwanzee, Strat Bridal’s founder also showed up in a floral top and free wide-legged pants which gave off a chilled look complimented by her coffee brown hair.

Elsewhere, fashion stylist Abryanz made a statement in an all-black casual attire paired with sandals, which radiated the style expected from a fashion icon of his calibre.

The event sponsors – Tusker Cider – had all this in mind when they placed a special photo booth smack in the middle of the Oval to let the people capture all their special moments.

Simon Lapyem, UBL’s Innovations Projects Manager, said “Tusker Cider is a brand that celebrates those who are not afraid to express themselves – those vibrant and adventurous souls who are proud to be and look different.

Blankets and Wine, thus created the perfect opportunity for us to create an unforgettable experience for our consumers who are unashamedly vibrant in all that they say and do.”