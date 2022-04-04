Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the former heir to the throne of Jordan, has said he is renouncing his title of prince.
Prince Hamzah said his “personal convictions” were not in line with the “modern methods of our institutions”.
The prince is the fourth son of the late King Hussein and younger half-brother of the ruling King Abdullah.
He was put under house arrest last year after accusing the country’s leaders of corruption, incompetence and harassment.
In March, Jordan published an apology purportedly signed by Hamzah and asking his half-brother, King Abdullah for forgiveness.
In a statement posted to twitter on Sunday, Hamzah said: “Following what I have witnessed in recent years, I have come to the conclusion that my personal convictions which my father instilled in me, and which I tried hard in my life to adhere to, are not in line with the approaches, trends and modern methods of our institutions.
“From the matter of honesty to God and conscience, I see nothing but to transcend and abandon the title of prince. I had the great honour of serving my beloved country and my dear people over the years of my life.
“I will remain as I have always been and as long as I live, loyal to our beloved Jordan.”
Source: BBC
