A total of 120 students whose school fees the deceased former speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah was paying have expressed worry over their future.

On Sunday, the students, most of whom are studying at Seroma Christian High School in Mukono told mourners at Muyenga that the deceased former speaker of the 11th parliament had taken the initiative to pay for their education needs but said they are not sure of what will happen after his death.

“He used to give us everything. He picked me in 2019 and now I am in s.3. He was not only my sponsor but also my mentor and father. Our humble request to government, especially the speaker is that they should come to our help. The Rt.Hon Jacob Oulanyah used to give us everything. He picked us and built hope in us through education. We are not sure of the future. This might be our last time to go to school,” Prossy Oyella told mourners.

The students told mourners that the deceased former speaker picked them from a point where they could not continue with education over several challenges including school fees but noted that he ensured a bright future by enrolling them at Seroma Christian High School in Mukono and paid for everything.

Assurance

However, the students were given assurance by mourners led by the Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny Dollo that their school fees needs will be catered for .

“Jacob Oulanyah is dead but not truly dead. Because we believe in the cause of being our brother’s keeper, in this regard we have set up the Jacob Oulanyah Education Trust Fund which I am previlleged to chair and members include the Rt.Hon Speaker of parliament among others,”Dollo said on Sunday.

The Chief Justice said among others, the fund will ensure continuity of the education needs of the students that the deceased former speaker was looking after.

“It is our vow and determination that his children may not see Jacob Oulanyah now physically but their dreams, pursuit of education will continue as if he was alive. Those studying outside will not come back to study in Uganda but will continue where they are. We extend those who were Jacob’s responsibility owing to dependants,”Dollo said.

“This is going ot be possible to its entirety if love shown to Oulanyah by our grief is converted into the contributions for Jacob Oulanyah Education Trust Fund. I give you assurance that not even half a coin of those funds will be put to wrong use. Not under my watch. We will make this a reality.”

Describing Oulanyah as a brother, the Chief Justice insisted he will ensure the dreams of the deceased former speaker are fulfilled.