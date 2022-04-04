The Police Crime Intelligence Division has arrested a man believed to be the prime suspect behind the torture and burning of another man using hot melting plastic that was recently captured in a video .

In the disturbing video that made rounds on social media on Sunday where one of the people carrying out the torture was seen donning a shirt with the initials NRM.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was later found out that the victim in the video was 40 year old Brian Njuba, a plumber and resident of Lungujja in Lubaga division who was lured from Lungujja to a guest house in Ggaba from where he was tied with barbed wires and burnt using melting plastic by unknown men.

The suspects using the victim’s contact pinned on several posters to call him disguising as customers who wanted him to carry out plumbing works at their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

On reaching Ggaba, they directed him to a guest house room from where he was grabbed, tied and burnt with melting plastic.

However, according to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, using several techniques, the Police Crime Intelligence Division swung into action following the incident and over the weekend, they arrested one Abdurahman Wejule.

“He is one of the prime suspects behind that viral video. We used our advanced surveillance techniques to track and arrest Wejule from Lugazi. Upon a search at his home, the phone of the victim was found, sim card and the yellow t-shirt written on NRM which was captured in the video,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson noted that during the operation, one Mastullah Namaganda, a receptionist at the guest house where the incident happened was also arrested.

He noted that the receptionist is the one who booked the suspects but also allowed them to use her phone to call and lure Njuba from Lungujja to Ggaba from where he was tortured from.

“We established that the suspects used her phone to lure Njuba to the guest house. She further directed him(Njuba) to room number six from where he was tortured. We are continuing to track the remaining suspects because we believe they were two other three during this act We are doing everything possible to ensure justice is served.”