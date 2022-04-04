The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has described the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) joining the East African Community (EAC) as a blessing both militarily and politically.

On March, 29, DRC officially became a member of EAC making her the 7th partner member of the bloc.

Addressing the media on Monday, the president of FDC party, Patrick Amuriat welcomed DRC into the EAC saying its joining the bloc will bolster peace and tranquillity in the region.

Amuriat said, considering the 95 million population of DRC, the development means more potential market for Uganda’s products in the neighbouring country. He said this will create more employment opportunities in the region.

“This is an economic opportunity to boost our balance of trade. Job opportunities would be open for East Africans and Congolese thus fostering unity and livelihoods prosperity. We welcome DRC despite the burdens it brings along.” he said.

Amuriat, however, emphasized that the EAC countries particularly Uganda and Rwanda use the opportunity to embrace peace in the region.

He said, despite DRC’s accusations against Rwanda for backing M23 rebels, Uganda too has its responsibility for the instability in DRC.

Amuriat urged both countries to see this as an avenue to sort out the volatile political situation in DRC especially the Eastern region.

“As the FDC, we urge the member states to stand their ground and work out a proper transition holistic plan for the DRC with all its attendant security challenges political baggage before signing the final Ascension Treaty.” Amuriat urged.