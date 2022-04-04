Mercyline Chelangat’s all-conquering season continued with victory at the Poznan half marathon in Poland on Sunday, April 3.

The victory, a first for the 24-year-old in over a 21-kilometer road run internationally this season, incredibly came only seven days after her wedding.

And adds to success on the local scene at the National Cross-Country Championships in Tororo and the Source of the Nile half marathon in Jinja in February.

Chelangat who has faced a flameout since her bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth, comfortably saw off competition from Kenya’s Kenya’s Simiyu Lydia and Ethiopian Addisalem Tegegn.

Her time of 1:09:24 was at least a minute off her personal best of 1:08.27 that she set last year at the Barcelona half marathon and Juliet Chekwel’s world half marathon winning time (1:08.44) in Gydnia, Poland in October 2020.

But Chelangat will definetly care less about that, as she had an almost free run to the top of the podium as she still finished a minute ahead of Simiyu (1:10:20) and Tegegn (1:10:21).

Kenyan Lillian Lelei Lilian was fourth with 1:11:05 and Polish lady Izabela Paszkiewicz came fifth (1:11:18).

Ethiopia’s Abate Sikiyas won a tight men’s race with a time of 1:00:49, almost 26 seconds ahead of Kenyan duo Tafere Adisu (1:01:15) and Chesir Shadrack (1:01:27).

Eritrean Hiskel Ghebru finished fourth on 1:02:19, two seconds ahead of Lema Abera from Ethiopia who finished fifth.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Ali Chebures recorded personal best time as he finished seventh at the 2022 Edreams Mitja Marató Barcelona half marathon in Spain.

Chebures clocked 1:00:53, his personal best time of the season in a race won by Ethiopia’s Haftu Teklu (59:06). Ethiopia’s Chala Regasa (59:10) and Kenya’s Elvis Cheboi (59:15) finished second and third respectively.