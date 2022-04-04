By Richard Oyel

In just one week, three people have been shot dead, and several houses burnt as armed cattle raiders launch attacks on the people of Abim district.

The first recorded attack occurred on Friday night when the gunmen descended on Ayeye village, Morulem sub-county. The gunmen set houses on fire before escaping with an unknown number of livestock.

On Saturday, Richard Tony Ogola was shot dead as he walked to his his home in Oyaro village, Kiru town council.

Two other people are also known to have been shot dead by the gunmen in Orwamuge and Morulem.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) personnel have found themselves also being attacked. In one such attack on Friday, April 1, a UPDF soldier was rushed to Matany Hospital after being shot in the head with an arrow.

He sustained injury after a group of warriors using spears ambushed the soldier and two others along Kotido- Nakwae- Abim road.

The incident occurred on 1 April, 2022, as they were riding a motor bike headed to a bank in Kotido. The injured soldier was identified as Pte Aciga Brian, attached to 81 infantry battalion in Abim, under 3 Division AOR.

The UPDF third division spokesperson, Maj. Isaac Oware said they are pursuing the criminals who shot the army officer and will bring them to book.

A terrified resident Jimmy Okello says the attacks have changed their lives, “These days we are forced to enter the houses by 7pm. Abim is not safe anymore.”

Area leaders have appealed to government to intervene urgently and increase forces on the ground to respond to attacks in real time.

Volings Omara, LC3 Awach sub-county said, “We have repeatedly told the army to deploy along the hotspots but these suggestions have been ignored up to now.”

Residents claimed that the gunmen are often seen at the trading centres drinking alcohol and intimidating residents before they head out to launch attacks.

“The security on the ground is thin. Our hands are tired, that is why our people are being killed like chickens,” Denis Odong, LC3 chairperson Orwamuge told the Nile Post.

But the UPDF third division spokesperson, Maj. Isaac Oware insisted that the army is pursuing the attackers.

“We have also managed to recover 138 heads of cattle today after a successful ambush in Oreta Village, Abim district. The livestock was reportedly stolen from Napak district. We will expedite the handover process in the presence of the local leaders,” Maj. Oware Isaac told the Nile Post.

Land forces commander Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has promised to restore order in the fragile sub region.