The newly elected Speaker of Parliament,Anita Among has directed that Members of Parliament will contribute funds to that will be used to sponsor Oulanyah’s children in education, but also the other children who were being supported by him.

While addressing mourners at Oulanyah’s residence in Muyenga, Among told the legislators that their contribution is very important in this cause to ensure that these children are given support in terms of paying fees among others.

“The children of Jacob, we want to pledge to you, we as Parliament of Uganda we have an additional responsibility towards Jacob’s children. You are our children as Parliament,” said Among.

Oulanyah was sponsoring 101 students at Seroma Christian school. The students have appealed to the government, particularly the current Speaker Anita Among to step into the gap of supporting them.

Among applauded President Museveni and NRM for supporting Oulanyah’s dream of becoming the speaker of Parliament.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo revealed that they have set up a Jacob Oulanyah Education Fund to support the children of the late Speaker and all those he was paying fees for to continue their education.

“We have set up the Jacob Oulanyah Education Trust Fund which I am privileged to chair. It is our vow, our determination that Oulanyah’s children may not be able to see him now, but their dreams, pursuit of education will continue as if he was alive,” said Owiny- Dollo.

Oulanyah’s body is currently at his residence in Muyenga for friends and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

Tomorrow (April 5), the body will be moved to the Parliament for MPs to pay their final respects.

On Wednesday there will be a state funeral for Oulanyah at Kololo ceremonial grounds

The burial will be held on April 8 at his ancestral home at Lalogi village in Omoro and the day will be observed as a public holiday.