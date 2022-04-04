Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo and South African DJ Black Coffee have won awards at this year’s Grammys.

Kidjo won the best world music album of the year for her Mother Nature album. It featured Nigerian musicians Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi.

The 61-year-old singer beat Nigerians Wizkid, Femi Kuti and Ghanaian Rocky Dawuni for the award.

This was her fourth Grammy win after winning the category in 2014, 2015, and 2019.

In her acceptance speech, she paid tribute to Africa’s new generation of artists who she said would take the world by storm.

South Africa’s Black Coffee won the best dance/electronic music album. He won the award for his Subconsciously album.

It was his first ever Grammy award.

He accepted the award alongside his eldest son, Esona.

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal souls and help people go through whatever they’re going through in life,” he said.

