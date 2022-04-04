Police have said they expect slightly over 20,000 mourners to attend the burial ceremony for the deceased former speaker of the 11th parliament Jacob Oulanyah on Friday.

Government last week released a week-long cocktail of activities that will climax with the burial of the former speaker of Parliament on Friday at Ayomlony, Jaka parish, Lalogi in Omoro District.

The day will be marked as a public holiday in Uganda.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said prior to the burial day on Friday, police will be involved in a number of activities to ensure security and safety of mourners right from the deceased’s home in Muyenga, at parliament and Kololo where the state will honour the deceased.

“We have carried out enhancements at all venues of funeral activities and our mission is to provide unique protection, security and safety during the entire stages of state funeral,”Enanga said.

He revealed that there haven’t been any security threats so far since the deceased’s body arrived late last week, noting that they expect a sizeable number of not less than 20,000 mourners is expected to grace the burial in Omoro district on Friday.

“We expect more than 20,000 people at Lalogi to participate in the burial ceremony. For that matter we have drawn sufficient security man power to ensure sufficient security. The security posture is very robust but we continue to effectively review it to encounter any form of threats and vulnerabilities,”Enanga said.

“We have visible and non-visible tactical teams. We also have foot and motorized patrol teams deployed. We urge mourners to maximally cooperate with our task teams, follow access controls and search protocols to ensure no wrong or criminal elements gets to the funeral.”

Enanga revealed security will be doubling its efforts in a bid to ensure they thwart any threat that would want to take advantage of the burial.