The Ugandan government has deported a key Rwandan opposition figure, moments after arriving into the country.

Robert Mukombozi a member of the Rwandan National Congress (RNC) was on Saturday morning returned to Australia where he had come from.

Mukombozi’s deportation followed his landing at Entebbe Airport but Ugandan intelligence services had got wind of his arrival, prompting his deportation.

The UPDF Commander of the Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba seemed to hint about the deportation in a series of tweets on Saturday morning.

“General Kayumba, please try to respect the Republic of Uganda. We have made peace with Afande Kagame and Rwanda. Try and respect that. We sent you your man last night,” Lt Gen Muhoozi tweeted on Saturday.

“I don’t like doing this, but if it saves the lives of my soldiers, I will do anything. I thank CMI, under Maj.General Birungi for this excellent operation. This enemy of Uganda and Rwanda was picked up and sent back to wherever he came from.”

The development comes a few months after Uganda and Rwanda relations seem to have returned to normal following several years of bickering.

Rwanda on several occasions accused the Kampala establishment of supporting Rwandan National Congress led by former Rwandan army chief Kayumba Nyamwasa.

Uganda on the other side accused Rwanda of infiltrating its security agencies.

However, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in a series of meetings with Rwandan President Paul Kagame brokered the peace deal between Uganda and Rwanda.

According to many, by deporting Mukombozi, Uganda wants to show Rwanda that they are ready to keep the relations strong.