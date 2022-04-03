‘Party after Party’ or ‘Tuliwaweelu’ are the few words one can use to describe what happened at the launch of the inaugural Walker’s Tour that happened at the Garden City Roof Top over the weekend.

With Ugandan party animals finally free of the two-year lockdown shackles, it was no shock that night turned out a blast. From the day’s activities that included shirt painting/labelling by revelers to learning how to make Johnnie Walker signature cocktails, the night which was a celebration of creatives and youth that have in their different spaces and crafts changed and reshaped culture, will remain one to remember in many partygoers’ memories.

The Queen herself; Sheebah Karungi, left nothing to chance with a performance that took revelers through her musical journey with some of the biggest hits that made a milestone in her career. From ‘Nakyuka’ to ‘Kwata Bulungi’ coupled with riveting dance moves, the star was a sight to see.

The choice for Sheebah to headline the Kampala leg, and the first edition of the Walkers tour, came as no surprise as the ‘Ice Cream’ hit maker is one of many Ugandan stars that have exemplified the “Keep Walking” mantra.

Sheebah has always talked about her slow but steady journey from the ashes as a backup dancer, to one of the biggest stars and if not the biggest female artist of this generation.

Sheebah’s performance was flanked by the National Walker- Hip Hop Star Navio, who equally brought the house down with hits like ‘Ngalo’ and crowed favorite “Njogereza”

The event was hosted by another Walker- the ever-energetic Ms Deedan, who took off moments to engage her audience about the different ways to keep walking.

DJ Slick Stuart, also a Walker, and DJ Sesse kept the ecstatic crowd on their feet, as they enjoyed Johnnie Walker cocktails and the different labels.

The event was the first edition of the Walkers tour, that was born out of the global “To the Ones who” campaign, that was launched recently, to celebrate and shine a light on the youth that have exemplified Johnnie Walkers “Keep Walking” Mantra.

With the full blast action and good vibes that came with the Kampala leg, one is left to ponder how the rest of the tour will churn out, when the party goes to cities like Arua, Gulu, Mbarara and Jinja that have already been named as part of the tour.

A rather upbeat Johnnie Walker Brand Manager- Christine Kyokunda, told us to relay what we saw and the experience to the rest of the world.

“After this edition, I’m sure you have the best to tell the world about the Johnnie Walker- Walkers tour. It’s very evident that everyone that turned up tonight, the media inclusive, have consistently beaten all odds to make it in their different paths. What you have witnessed today is not ending here; Johnnie Walker is taking this very experience to celebrate the simple steps that the youth take every day in their different spaces, across the country,” Kyokunda said.

The next stop for the Walkers tour will be Mbarara on Saturday April 23rd.