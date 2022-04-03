South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has told an inquiry that riots and looting in two major provinces last July were a deliberate attempt to derail the economy.

At least 350 people died in the violence in little over a week in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after former President Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of court.

Mr Zuma was sentenced over his refusal to testify before a corruption commission. His supporters were demanding his release.

President Ramaphosa told the inquiry by the South African Human Rights Commission that although the initial protests were presented as political grievance, they were in fact an attempt to undermine the country’s democracy.

The deadliest unrest since the end of apartheid cost the economy $3.3bn (£2.5bn).

Months later, no major arrests have been made. Mr Ramaphosa said investigations to find the suspected masterminds were still continuing.

Source: BBC