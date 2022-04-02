As a society, we have normalized having an affair. It has become almost normal for a married coupled to cheat openly.

The breed of people we have today are so scared of commitment. People now feel like they deserve a medal for being faithful.

We have given so much power to side dishes that some women can now openly brag that marriage is not for them. They are okay with the extra in someone’s marriage.

Imagine having a side dish and a life partner in one person. Imagine having a two-in-one kind of deal with a lifetime partner.

Instead of sneaking into hotels with a woman that will most likely go against the MOU and end up undermining the mother of your kids, imagine that is your partner.

We need to be open-minded in these relationships, and we must be able and willing to try out new things.

Allow your husband you flip you like a whore and enter you from angles you never thought possible. Allow to be the porn star he has dreamt about.

You will still keep your title as a husband if you allow your wife to sit on your face and ride it. It doesn’t take away the title of daddy if you let your wife flip cowgirl and ride you to ecstasy.

Let’s stop the rubbish of having one sex style in marriage. The missionary style should be the cum style. Other than that, spank the lights out of the mother of your kids and have something to look forward to after a long day at work.

Have an affair with her instead of questioning her body count because she has allowed to swallow. Some women are so scared to give premium BJs because they don’t want to be judged.

Imagine how you allow the side dish to do certain things to you. Imagine the things you have done inside those hotel rooms. Imagine the beast you have become in those paid-for sheets.

Now imagine making an appointment with your partner to meet in a hotel. Arrive at different times, become the lover she has told you she craves you to be, and do the lights out of her.

Marriage is not a prison with one or two dedicated sex styles. It should be fun. She is still going to be the mother of your kids even when sits on your face. Allow to be a male stripper for a night. Not everything rotates around school fees.

He is still going to be Taata w’abaana even when he spanks you during a session. Approach this sex in marriage thing with an open mind. Have that affair with your wife.

For once, shut up about all those marital problems. Shut up about school fees. Stop worrying for a minute and enjoy sex, and you will see how divorce cases will reduce.

Don’t walk out of a marriage because the affair gives you better sex. Be open-minded. Learn to ride him like your life depends on that stick.

Do her and make those legs shake. Stop being proud of how amazing sex with your side dish is good, and go home and have that affair with your partner.

If sex in a commitment is still as sweet as when you had just met, that marriage will be happy.

Till next time, you don’t need to have an affair. Have it at home!