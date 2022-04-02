SEATINI Uganda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (FSME) to enhance the growth and competitive of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The 5-year partnership will involve training and capacity building, research and advocacy, conducting of sensitization drives and information sharing.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Jane Nalunga the Executive Director of SEATINI Uganda said the deal will ensure the two organization have clear and constructive engagement instead of a one-off engagement.

“This cooperation is very important because more than ever before, we need to grow our private sector and MSMEs. This partnership will help us to amplify the voices of MSMEs in the different fora at local, national, continental and global levels,”Nalunga said.

She explained that over the years, SEATINI Uganda has gained substantial experience in the area of research and that it will enable them to jointly work together to ensure that the policies and regulatory frameworks are conducive for MSMEs and the private sector.

“We are getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are all talking about a post COVID-19 economic recovery and for Uganda and the MSMEs are key to this recovery. There are also key processes going on the African Continental Free Trade Area and the enlargement of the East African Community among others. This requires us to position our private sector to ensure that as a country we benefit from these processes, create employment, industrialize, increase production to enable people to get out of poverty.”

John Walugembe, the Executive Director of the Federation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises said the relationship with SEATINI is valuable and that signing the MOU will ensure they can now engage in robust policy advocacy that will ensure they improve the business environment for MSMEs in this country and for businesses in general.

“We believe that when the business environment improves, everyone will benefit. Our collaboration also focuses on capacitating MSMEs with regard to standards, access to finance, access to markets,” Walugembe noted.

‘‘In terms of the state of the economy, it has been re-opened which is a positive thing. However, we now have a secondary crisis of high commodity prices and inflation. This is also a great area for FSME and SEATINI Uganda to collaborate on because we need to engage both the fiscal and monetary policy makers in this country to identify possible solutions and remedies for the MSME sector.’