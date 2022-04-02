President Yoweri Museveni has today received credentials from 8 new envoys including from the Republic of Cuba, the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Republic of South Korea, the State of Libya, the Republic of Colombia, the Republic of Sierra Leone, the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Thailand.

During his meeting with the new Cuban envoy to Uganda Mrs Tania Pérez Xiqués, the President said he is looking forward to strengthening the bilateral relationship between their two countries. H.E Amb. Xiqués relayed greetings from President Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba to President Museveni and also briefed him about the situation in Cuba. She said her country is recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Museveni also welcomed the new Algerian Ambassador to Uganda H.E Cherif Oualid with whom they discussed various issues including the situation in Western Sahara, regional security and the economic transformation.

Amb. Cherif Oualid relayed greetings from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the Democratic Republic of Algeria and also delivered a condolence message to the President and the people of Uganda upon the death of the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah.

“The security situation in Algeria is much better now, our next battle is economic recovery,” he said.

While meeting the new South Korean Ambassador to Uganda H.E Park Sung-Soo, President Museveni called for unity between South and North Korea, saying a united Korea can be a very strong power centre. He welcomed the ambassador to Uganda.

Amb. Park Sung-Soo relayed warm greetings from the President of the Republic of South Korea Moon Jae-in to President Museveni and the people of Uganda. He also briefed the President about the situation in South Korea.

President Museveni later met the new ambassador of the State of Libya to Uganda H.E Ibrahim Ahmed Sultan with who they discussed the situation in Libya.

President Museveni said elections are good medicine for politics if it is free and everybody participates.

“It disciplines leaders. Leaders learn how to be careful with the people. If not careful, they can’t elect you,” he said. He called on the leaders to ensure that all parties participate without any exclusions.

Amb. Ibrahim Ahmed Sultan delivered greetings from the Chairman of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya H.E Mohamed al-Menfi to President Museveni and thanked him for being a great friend of the people of Libya.

“Libya has suffered a lot for many years. We got to know our true friends like Uganda who opened their doors and welcomed us,” he said.

In a meeting with the new Ambassador of Colombia to Uganda H.E Monica De Greiff Lindo, President Museveni welcomed her to Uganda and encourage her to exploit the rich natural resources that the two countries compete with to promote their mutual relationship.

Amb. De Greiff relayed greetings from the President of the Republic of Colombia H.E Iván Duque Márquez to President Museveni and said she looked forward to working in Uganda.

President Museveni also met the new Sierra Leone High Commissioner to Uganda H.E Isatu A. Bundu a daughter to the current speaker of the Sierra Leone Parliament and former commonwealth observer in the 1980 elections in Uganda.

Ms Bundu relayed greetings from the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Wonie Bio.

Later the President met the new Israel Envoy to Uganda H.E Micheal Lotem who briefed him about the situation in Israel. He also delivered greetings from the Prime Minister of the State of Israel Naftali Bennett to President Museveni

The President called for the implementation of a two-state solution and also called on the African Union to let Israel be an observer at the AU. He also called for Israel to establish an embassy in Kampala.

The President met the new Thailand Ambassador to Uganda Sasirit Tangulrat who relayed greetings from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand General Prayuth Chan-o-cha (Ret) to President Museveni.

She congratulated President Museveni on his recent election victory and commended Uganda’s efforts in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic.

She said that despite her country’s economy being affected by the COVID 19 pandemic, it is recovering gradually with support from the export sector. She said her country was now open for business without any COVID19 restrictions.

The meeting was attended by among others, Hon. John Mulimba Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation, Vincent Waiswa Bagiire the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Julius Kivuna Head for Regional Peace and Security Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Joyce Onek Head of the Department of International Economic Cooperation Department.