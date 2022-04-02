The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola has called upon Muslims in Uganda to ensure financial discipline and adjustments in living standards during Ramadan, adding the country is still facing an increase in commodity prices.

Ochola made the remarks as Muslim across world began fasting the holy month of Ramadhan and wished them a blessed and peaceful month.

“The holy month of Ramadan is a time of prayer, reflection and reconciliation. It is against that background that I call upon all Muslims and Ugandans at large, to translate the basic tenets of Peace, love, tolerance, forgiveness and compassion, to promote goodwill and harmony in our country,” he said.

With the full re-opening of the economy, Ochola said he expects this Ramadan to be more joyous, with mosques filled with life, families coming together to share food and prayers.

“We should, therefore, cherish this special month and allow the true spirit of Ramadhan, to shine. The public should also know that the post-lockdown period we are in, has created opportunities for crime. Crimes of opportunity like simple robberies, burglaries, theft, murders have slightly increased,” he said.

Despite the challenging circumstances indicated, Ochola said he is confident that the prevailing peace, safety and security in the country will be sustained throughout the fasting period.