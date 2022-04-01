Uganda has received a $ 9.08 million (approximately shs 31.8 billion) grant from the World Bank and the European Union (EU) to strengthen the land tenure system in the Northern and Eastern regions of the country, according Head of the EU delegation to Uganda, Attilio Pacifici.

In a groundbreaking signing ceremony that was held at Protea Hotel on Thursday, the EU head of delegation said that the grant will be disbursed over a four-year period through the World Bank-administered Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF).

The fund, according to Pacifici, mobilises donor contributions and invests in strategic areas to promote and effective implementation of Uganda’s national development plans and priorities to achieve the national Vision 2040.

He said that it will support both recipient-executed and bank-executed activists that aim at strengthening land administration and management systems, providing land tenure security, and addressing land disputes.

“This European Union support will enhance security of land rights by consolidating the demarcation and documentation of individually and communally owned customary lands while ensuring inclusion of vulnerable people of both genders,” Ambassador Pacifici said.

The MDTF, which compliments the World Bank’s lending, advisory and analytical support, has been active since 2018.

It finances activities are directed towards five key areas: strengthening of public investment management, community resilience, promotion of green growth, private sector development and job creation, and promoting development effectiveness.

Mukami Kariuki, the World Bank Country Manager for Uganda said this funding will complement activities to modernise and scale up the land administration system in Uganda which is currently being supported under the World Bank-funded $ 200 million Competitiveness and Enterprise Development Project.

“The activities will speed up the provision of land ownership and use documents to Ugandans, allowing them to enjoy better land tenure security and leverage the economic potential of land assets,” Kariuki said.

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development is the key counterpart in implementation of the activities under this grant.

The financing will strengthen the ministry’s ability to scale up SLAAC by automating procedures for issuance of Customary Certificates of Ownership (CCOs) to process and to deliver officially recognised land ownership and use documents to men and women in northern and eastern Uganda.

Some key activities will be implemented by the World Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Sam Mayanja, who is the Minister of State for Lands represented Judith Nabakooba, the Minister for Lands, at the signing ceremony.

In a statement, Mayanja on behalf of Nabakooba said: “Government of Uganda welcomes the additional support from the European Union through the World Bank to strengthen land tenure administration and management systems.”

“Your efforts to support Uganda’s land Development Model aimed at moving peasants from the informal economy to the market economy using their land to support them.”