In Dubai, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has launched the new brand identity , Explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa that seeks to promote Uganda as the best destination for tourism.

The launch presided over by the Minister for Tourism, Col Tom Butime was held at the Sheraton Jumeriah Beach Resort in Dubai as the UAE became the first international market to experience the launch of Uganda’s new destination brand.

“Through our continuous promotional efforts in the region and participation in Expo 2020 Dubai over the last six months, we have developed the necessary networks and offerings to ensure Uganda is positioned as a top holiday destination for travelers from the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries seeking meaningful and unique once in a life time experiences.”

The Gulf Cooperation Council countries include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Uganda Tourism Board Executive Director, Lilly Ajarova said the initiative is aimed at capturing the uniqueness of Uganda, the pearl of Africa.

“The new brand promise seeks to re-emphasize Uganda’s rare and precious range of tourism attractions that can all be found in one destination and based on pillars of sustainability, clarity, consistency, collaboration and empowerment. To this end we are targeting travellers, rather than tourists, that are ready to explore Uganda based on their own personal interests,”Ajarova said

Uganda is home to an array of bucket list experiences that in combination can’t be experienced in any other one country on earth.

These include the Big 5 + 2 (Elephant, Rhino, Buffalo, Lion, Leopard, Gorilla and Chimpanzee) safari and primate experiences, boat cruises on the Nile River and fresh water bodies and a myriad of adventure activities such as white-water rafting, bungee jumping and mountaineering to name a few.

The event also featured traditional performances, Uganda coffee tasting, a talk show discussion with Dubai residents that have previously visited Uganda, and the announcement of three influential content creators that have been nominated as Uganda Goodwill Travel Ambassadors. T

he new travel ambassadors will visit Uganda in the coming months to showcase the best that Uganda has to offer to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

In a bid to ensure visitors come to Uganda, there is exceptional direct flight connectivity between Uganda and the UAE, with Uganda’s national carrier , Uganda Airlines flying four flights a week from Dubai, in addition to Emirates Airlines flying five times a week.

On the other side Flydubai operates daily flights from Dubai whereas Air Arabia operates daily flights from Sharjah, UAE.

Using the wide variety of carriers and flight options available, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), has also launched a number of partnerships and activations in the region to ensure that the UAE and Gulf travelers enjoy meaningful holiday experiences in the Pearl of Africa.