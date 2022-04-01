There was a sombre mood and a dark cloud of grief hovering over Entebbe International Airport as the body of former speaker of the 11th parliament Jacob Oulanyah was returned home on Friday afternoon.

Oulanyah died almost two weeks ago in Seattle , US after suffering from a terminal illness.

At exactly 2pm on Friday, an Ethiopian Airline aircraft A350 carrying Oulanyah’s body touched down at Entebbe airport to the welcome of a number of friends, relatives, colleagues and NRM party members.

For many of the people including the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among could not help but cry as the casket containing deceased Oulanyah’s body was being lowered from the aircraft.

For Among , she had to be consoled and comforted by the Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng.

Program

The return of the body has marked the start of week-long activities that will precede the burial of the former speaker of the 11th parliament, Jacob Oulanyah next week at his ancestral home at Lalogi village in Omoro.

Oulanyah’s body will now be taken to A-Plus funeral home for embalmment.

The body will lie at the home of the speaker in Muyenga on Sunday and Monday for friends and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

On Tuesday, the body will be moved to the Parliament of Uganda where the Speaker Anita Among will lead the Members of Parliament to pay their final respects.

The body will also spend the night in Parliament before being taken to Kololo ceremonial grounds for a state funeral to be attended by President Museveni.

Oulanyah’s burial will be held on Friday and the day will be observed as a public holiday.

For all these days since Oulanyah’s death, the East Africa, Uganda and any other flag in the country are flying at half-mast until his burial next week as a way of mourning.