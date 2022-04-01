The Ugandan government through the Ministry of Works and Transport has appointed a new Board of Directors for Uganda Airlines to replace one that was suspended last year.

The Uganda Airlines board led by Perez Ahabwe was last year disbanded on orders of President Museveni after chaos and infights involving the board, top management and officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

On Friday, a seven member team led by Priscilla Mirembe Serukka, the Managing Director of Kairos Consult, Samson Rwahwire, Patrick Ocailap, Ebrahim Kisoro Sadrudin, a retired pilot, Herbert Kamuntu, Abdi Karim Moding and Barbara Mirembe Namugambe were inaugurated at a function held at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Works and Transport Minister, Gen Katumba urged the new board to pick lessons from the collapsed airlines throughout the world to ensure the Ugandan national carrier achieves success.

He noted that they have been appointed to complement the management of the airline but not competing with it.

“Work hard to ensure the break-even point of the Uganda Airlines. Make it competitive but to also compete favourably and better,” Gen Katumba said.

“You are coming in to complement the management of the airline but not to compete with each other.”

The Works and Transport minister insisted that the new board ought to be driven by the desire to serve their country but not selfish interests.

“Don’t be driven by money but the desire to serve your country. You should therefore deliver on the agenda to serve your country.”

The State Minister for Finance, Henry Musasizi could not agree more with the comments by his works and transport counterpart.

“You must work with integrity but should also know your line . Don’t cross it. We don’t want to see a repeat of the challenges in the previous board. The airline is just starting and should be treated in such a manner.”

He noted that the national carrier should have a good strategic plan supported by a good business idea , but noted these have to be generated by the new board.

According to the junior finance minister, with a clear strategic plan and good business idea, the national carrier will be able to start making profits and save government burden of having to inject more money into it.

The acting Uganda Airlines CEO, Jeniffer Bamuturaki promised to work together with the new board to ensure work moves smoothly.