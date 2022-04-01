Bugweri County MP, Abdu Katuntu has been appointed substantive minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, effectively replacing Muruuli Mukasa who has been serving in acting capacity since the start of the year.

The docket has been vacant for close to a year since President Museveni announced his cabinet in June last year.

According to a statement, Katuntu’s appointment, subject to approval from Parliament, takes immediate effect.

Katuntu until 2021 belonged to FDC but shocked many when he opted to stand as an independent in the last elections.

A lawyer by profession, Katuntu’s appointment to cabinet had been speculated for years after he fell out with the Najjanankumbi based party.

A very experienced legislator who joined Parliament in 2001, Katuntu’s last assignment was to chair Parliament’s committee on Rules and Discipline which found Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake guilty of insulting the then deputy speaker, Anita Among.

He is expected to bring his legal knowledge to the docket.

Efforts to talk to Katuntu were futile as he did not return our calls.

However, a presidential spokesperson told Nile Post that Katuntu’s appointment could be a Fools Day prank.