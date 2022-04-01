The International Hospital Kampala (IHK) has launched the neighbourhood wellness program for residents of Namuwongo, Kansanga, Bukasa, Kibuli, Kabalagala and Kisugu in which it will extend the much needed medical services to individuals and groups living within the neighbourhood of the hospital.

Through the Neighbourhood wellness program, IHK shall offer free ambulance transportation services to the hospital, in case of emergencies within the neighbourhood, free child nutrition clinic every Sunday, free aerobics classes on Sunday, discounts on outpatient services, and room rates when admitted.

All benefits apply to registered residents of Namuwongo, Kansanga, Bukasa, Kibuli, Kabalagala and Kisugu who have a Neighbourhood Scheme card. Cards are distributed to residents with a National ID or introduction Letter from LC1 as proof of residence.

“This program is meant to enable our neighbours access medical services at our facility at discounted rates. We want to extend quality affordable services to our neighbours. This is a form of giving back to them and strengthening our relationship with them,” said Joel Oroni, the IHK General Manager.

“This campaign is an addition to the support we provide to our community through IMF/ Touch Namuwongo project that has existed for more than 10 years providing free services including screening, counselling and treatment for people living with HIV/AIDs and TB among others in Makindye”.

The IHK General Manager said their ultimate goals is providing quality but affordable healthcare to the grassroots.

During the launch at Namuwongo market on Friday morning, IHK provided free wellness checks to residents of the community, including consultation with a doctor, laboratory services and treatment for those who require medication and counselling services.