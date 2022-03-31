The increasing number of maternal deaths among young girls across the country continues to worry Ministry of Health officials.

Dr. Jesca Nsungwa Sabiti, the Commissioner Reproductive Health at the Ministry of Health blamed the trend on failure by the countries to implement the Sustainable Development Goals to address the challenge.

Young girls account for 28% of the maternal deaths in Uganda.

Sabiti was speaking during the launch of “TOGETHER” project by Adventist Development and Relief Agency, ADRA plus other partners.

The project funded by Global Affairs Canada will benefit over 200,000 young women, girls and boys in the districts of Mayuge, Namayingo, Lamwo, Madi-Okollo, Terego, Nebbi, Kitgum among others but will soon expand these services to other districts according to Frank Kiggundu, the country director of ADRA.

Adra Uganda together with care international, Oxfam, Restless Development launched the project on 30th March 2022 to also engage youth clubs, reflect circles, materials, and summits on gender-transformative awareness campaigns on sex work, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and gender-based violence among others.