The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has rejected the office of her predecessor the late Jacob Oulanyah whom she has been constantly referring to as “my twin”.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources at parliament, Among who was elected speaker last week does not want to literally get the elevation of office by moving to the next floor but rather remains in her office on the lower floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among reportedly now wants the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and her staff to move to the 6th floor that houses the Offices of the Speaker while she retains the 5th floor that should have been Tayebwa’s.

Speaking to Nile Post, a source in the office of the Speaker that preferred anonymity confirmed that “madam is not well already and the office will not do her any good since she was too close to the deceased.”

“Jacob’s death has not treated her well, you all saw, she wants something that keeps her away from his memories,” the source added.

Another source in the office of the Deputy Speaker confirmed that there could be already arrangements to jump two floors from the Chief Whip’s office.