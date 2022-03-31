Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny- Dollo has paid a courtesy visit to Buganda Kingdom Headquarters in Bulange Mengo where it is reported he will be officially apologising to the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.



Dollo arrived at Bulange in the company of former UPC President Olara Otunu and was received by the Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga

Earlier this week, Dollo apologised to the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, over his remarks that the king was airlifted for treatment in Germany in a presidential jet.

Owiny-Dollo, according to Daily Monitor, claimed that he was emotional when he made the statements and apologised to Kabaka Mutebi.

“I hereby unequivocally, unreservedly and of my free volition, wholly retract that reference and also hereby tender my apology to His Majesty the Kabaka. I will…communicate to the Katikkiro of Buganda in writing,” Owiny-Dollo said, according to Daily Monitor.

Last week, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga issued a statement calling for calm and cool-headedness among leaders, as the country mourned Oulanyah.

Mayiga, in a veiled barb aimed at Owiny-Dollo, confirmed that Kabaka had indeed travelled to Germany for treatment using KLM Airlines.

Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of the National Unity Platform and other opposition leaders had called on Owiny- Dollo to apologise for his comments.

Pictures by Isano Francis