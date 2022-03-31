Buganda Kingdom premier, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has urged Ugandans to move on from Chief Justice (CJ) Owinyi-Dollo’s recent derogatory remarks about the kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Katikkiro said that the CJ has apologised for his emotional outburst, and it is imperative that Ugandans forgive him so that country can sojourn on as one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katikkiro Mayiga made these remarks at Bulange Mengo, following a closed door meeting with the Owiny-Dollo.

“Many times we do wrong, but it is not easy to come out and apologise. In Buganda we say that, ‘omukwano guva mungabo (literary translated as friendship comes after a fight),” Katikkiro said.

Mayiga added that what unites Buganda and Acholi is stronger than what should divide us.

“There are no drugs in hospitals, education system that still needs attention exist in both areas. We have intermarried and above all we are all Ugandans, these are the things that should unite us,” Mayiga added.

The Katikkiro also commended the Chief Justice for his courage and said that he is now a brother to Buganda Kingdom.

“The Chief Justice has come as a friend and he is going to leave as a brother. I urge all Ugandans to leave all that was said behind us,” Mayiga said.

On his part, Owinyi-Dollo said that the meeting with Buganda’s premier was very vital as it has made up for his mistakes.

“This meeting was meaningful. We leave here knowing we’re more close together than hitherto,” the chief justice said.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by several officials, including the former Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president Olara Otunnu among others.

Earlier this week, Owiny-Dollo apologised to the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, over his remarks that the king was airlifted for treatment in Germany in a presidential jet.

Owiny-Dollo, according to Daily Monitor, claimed that he was emotional when he made the statements and apologised to Kabaka Mutebi.

“I hereby unequivocally, unreservedly and of my free volition, wholly retract that reference and also hereby tender my apology to His Majesty the Kabaka. I will…communicate to the Katikkiro of Buganda in writing,” Owiny-Dollo said, according to Daily Monitor.