The former Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has described her successor Jacob Oulanyah as a leader who was hard working, committed to his duty and served his country diligently.

Kadaga made the remarks shortly after paying her respect and signed the condolence book in honour of the fallen speaker.

She explained that Oulanyah did a lot in uniting, reconciling and recruiting the people of northern Uganda into the National Resistance Movement ( NRM) when he served as the vice chairperson of the region, something she said will never be erased.

“I want to thank him for the support and cooperation for over the ten years {during her tenure} not only at the local level with the national assembly but also in other areas. We shall miss him. He was a great leader and he really enjoyed his work and he was very committed,” said Kadaga.

Kadaga also recognised the late as a person who represented Uganda on different international forums including the Great Lake Region conference, The African Caribbean Pacific and European Union among others.

The body of Oulanyah is expected to be flown back to the country on Friday, according to the government and there will be a series of weeklong activities ending with the burial in Omoro on April 8.

Oulanyah died from Seattle, in the US where he had earlier been admitted after suffering a terminal illness.