It is not clear whether Dre Cali will return to Uganda having reportedly fled to Canada amid lawsuits from his former management, Wyse Technologies Limited.

It is also becoming harder for his fans to make up their minds on whether to stay and wait for his new music or to just move on amid the new developments regarding his relationship with his mentor Ykee Benda.

According to the insiders, Dre always wanted to flee the country and settle in Canada, and when the opportunity presented itself when he got a gig to perform there, the singer started on the plans of escaping from Mpaka Records.

While appearing on NBS TV’s After 5 show on Tuesday, Ykee Benda let the cat out of the bag as he revealed that his working relationship with Dre is not as smooth as it used to be.