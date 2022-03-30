At least eight peacekeepers under the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo(MONUSCO) were killed in a chopper crash on Tuesday.

According to the UN department of peace operations, the crew aboard the Puma helicopter, included six crew members – all from the Pakistani military – and two military personnel from Russia and Serbia.

“With deep sadness, we confirm the loss of eight peacekeepers who were on board a MONUSCO helicopter that crashed in North Kivu, DRC. Our condolences to the families and governments of the deceased,” UN said in a statement.

The incident comes at a time when the Congolese army is battling with M23 rebels who attacked its bases.

Whereas the DRC army had initially indicated that the chopper had been shot by M23 rebels, no much information has been provided to confirm the same.