The Pader District Chief Administration Officer (CAO) Alex Chelimo, has issued a directive seeking contributions to the burial of the deceased speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

Chelimo in a circular issued to Town Clerks and Assistant Senior Secretaries of Pader District said it was “urgent” that town councils make a contribution of Shs500,000 while sub-counties raise Shs300,000 towards the burial arrangements of Oulanyah.

“This contribution should be separate from the current community contribution being made and channelled to the CFO. Treat this with the urgency it deserves,” Chelimo said.

The decision by Chelimo reportedly comes off a meeting on 22nd March 2022 which resolved that local governments contribute towards the burial.

Oulanyah died last week in Seattle, the USA where he had been taken for a highly technological treatment for cancer.

The former speaker’s body will arrive in the country on Friday and he will consequently be buried at his ancestral home in Omoro.

The government has planned Shs 2.5b to cater to the burial expenses however in a special session at parliament yesterday, the government slashed the budget to Shs1.8b.