Police in Kabalagala are investigating an incident of the drowning of a two (2) year old female toddler.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at around 0700hrs at the Munyonyo Speke Resort.

Owoyesigyire, in a statement that has been read by Nile Post, said that the deceased child allegedly gained access to the premises with her parents Nabawesi Florence and the father, only identified as Micheal, only for the child to be left on her own, unattended to, before falling into a nearby pond.

“The incident was captured in the CCTV footage recovered from the premises. The child was rescued, given CPR by near first responders and later taken to Mulago Hospital for treatment but she was pronounced dead upon arrival,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

“Investigations into the incident are on and currently, it has been ascertained that there was some negligence exhibited by the parents,” he added.

Owoyesigyire conveyed condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the police force and said that further investigations into this matter are still ongoing.

He said that parents should always keep a close eye on their children while moving into new environments.