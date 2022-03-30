The Nigerian Railway Corporation has suspended operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route after gunmen attacked a train on Monday evening.

The authorities in Kaduna state say they are liaising with the railway corporation to account for all passengers.

Members of an armed gangs blew the track forcing the train to derail, then they surrounded it and opened fire.

Many of the nearly 1,000 passengers on board took shelter on the floor.

The attackers forced their way into the train, shot some passengers at close range and abducted an unknown number of people.

Some of the passengers who escaped told the BBC that they saw bodies lying on the floor after the operation.

Those who were injured have been taken to hospitals for medical treatment.

Following frequent attacks and kidnappings on the main road between Abuja and Kaduna, many travellers now prefer to travel by train, but this is the second time the railway has been attacked in the last six months.

Source: BBC