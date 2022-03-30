The Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa has met with organisers in order to iron out the nitty-gritty ahead of the first ever symposium for the NRM Chapter in Canada.

The meeting aimed at bringing together the party supporters but also forge ways of investing back home in Uganda is scheduled for July 8 to 10, 202 at Niagara falls hotel in Canada.

Speaking to organisers on Wednesday, Nankabirwa who will represent President Museveni at the meeting said there should be efforts to ensure remittances by Ugandans abroad are put to good use by their relatives back home.

She insisted that it is appalling that Ugandans in the diaspora send money back home but ends up being wasted by the people entrusted with it.

“Ugandans in the diaspora often don’t get time to interact and mingle with fellow Ugandans due to the busy schedules that keeps them occupied at work for a living. However, when they send money back home, they make huge losses when people entrusted with their money misuse or swindle it,”Nankabirwa said.

The Energy Minister however urged Ugandans in the diaspora to be careful with the people they send money home, noting that they need to scrutinize them before sending them money.

According to the NRM Canada Chapter chairman, Fred Kinene, many complaints have been registered by Ugandans abroad when they lose their hard earned money after sending it back home.

He however noted that the July symposium will among others help address such issues to ensure Ugandans in Canada can safely invest back home.

The meeting was also attended by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Hajji Abbey Walusimbi and presidential advisor on youth affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi.