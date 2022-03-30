Police in Kyankwanzi have arrested a man who is alleged to have murdered his wife after suspecting her of cheating on him using a secret simcard.

Muhawimaana Fransina, 27, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Nayebare Amon a 28-year old.

According to the police spokesperson for Wamala, Racheal Kawala, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday at about 1:00am at the couple’s home in Kijubya village, Byerima sub-county, Kyankwanzi district.

Preliminary findings indicate that the couple has been married for about three years, with a girl child of about one and a half years. It is also reported that the deceased had two other children fathered by another man before getting married to the suspect.

Kawala says, trouble ensued after the couple had a quarrel at around 1:00am over a simcard that Nayebare suspected Muhawimaana had been using to communicate with another alleged lover.

“The suspect who was armed with a panga used it to cut the deceased on the head breaking her skull and causing instant death. Our officers responded to the scene upon receiving this information and documented the scene of the crime,” Kawala said.

Following the murder incident, police arrested the deceased’s husband to aid investigations.

“The officers also obtained statements from the relevant witnesses. An exhibit of the Killer weapon (panga) has been recovered and the deceased’s body examined.” Kawala added.

Kawala urged victims of domestic violence to always report to relevant authorities to avoid such scenarios from happening.

“We encourage the couples/victims of domestic violence to always report to relevant authorities like LCs and make use of our Child family and protection units located at all territorial police stations across the region. Inquiries are still ongoing.” Kawala said.